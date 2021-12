Carnival Cruise Line has decided to take the Carnival Horizon out of service until the end of the year due to technical issues with the ship. The problem is not COVID-19 related at all; rather, according to Cruise Critic, a mechanical problem was preventing the Horizon from getting up to speed. In a letter to passengers obtained by the website, Carnival said it needed to put the boat into drydock to address the issue.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO