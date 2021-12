Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. Jim Rosener, a partner in Troutman Pepper’s New York office, has received the American Society of the French Legion of Honor’s 2021 Medal for Distinguished Achievement. Rosener is recognized for his impressive international legal career and for the pro bono work he has done for the Society to bring the organization current with 21st century legal standards. He joins a prestigious list of distinguished individuals who have been honored in the past 55 years, including Evelyn and Leonard Lauder, Walter Cronkite, Ellsworth Kelly, Michel David-Weill, and George Schultz.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO