Business

Amentum inches closer to PAE acquisition

By John Liang
insidedefense.com
 3 days ago

Amentum is inching closer to its acquisition of PAE, with the latter company announcing Wednesday there are no other interested buyers. PAE said the "go-shop" period had expired, where "representatives of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,...

insidedefense.com

Biz Times

Generac closes on ecobee acquisition

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has closed on its acquisition of Canadian smart thermostat maker ecobee in a deal potentially worth up to $770 million. Generac is paying $200 million in cash and $450…
GENESEE, WI
Omri Hurwitz

Gusher Announces Acquisition of VCforU

Gusher Co. (“Gusher”) today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with VCforU.com LTD (“VCforU”). VCforU is a leading resource for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs raising capital, providing them with a self-service investor one-pager platform, attracting 16,000 startups from 140+ countries globally.
irei.com

Apollo acquires Griffin Capital, largest investment in global wealth to-date

Apollo has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital. Apollo will acquire Griffin’s asset management business, which includes its investment team and more than $5 billion of assets under management in individual investor-focused products. Griffin, a pioneer in bringing alternatives to individual investors, was one of the earliest firms to launch the interval fund structure.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

T-Mobile Agrees To Sell $3.0 Billion Of Senior Secured Notes

T-Mobile US, Inc. announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the “New 2052 Notes,” and collectively with the 2029 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2052 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052, of which $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on August 13, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pae#Llc#Dyncorp International
perfumerflavorist.com

ADM Completes Acquisition of Sojaprotein

ADM has announced the completion of its acquisition of Sojaprotein, a European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients. The addition represents a significant expansion of ADM’s global alternative protein capabilities and its ability to meet growing demand for plant-based foods and beverages. Established in 1977, Serbia-based Sojaprotein exports into 65 countries,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TransUnion Completes Acquisition of Sontiq

TransUnion announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security, for $638 million. Marketing Technology News: Martech Interview with Li Jun, Founder of Ontology. Sontiq provides solutions including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services to empower consumers and businesses...
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Tilman Fertitta Tries to End $8.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is attempting to back out of an $8.6 billion merger that would bring Fertitta Entertainment to the stock market. In February, the company, which is the parent of the Golden Nugget casinos and restaurant conglomerate Landry's, announced that it planned to go public via a merger with FAST Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. At the time, the transaction was valued at $6.6 billion, but the deal was amended in June to include Mastro’s Restaurants, Aquarium Restaurants, Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental business assets.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Blockchain.com Balloons With SeSocio Acquisition

Blockchain.com says it has become the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America following its acquisition of the Argentinian company SeSocio. “With its largest acquisition to date, Blockchain.com accelerates its rapidly growing footprint across Latin America, armed with a team committed to crypto adoption across the continent,” the company said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 30).
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Sensata Completes Acquisition of SmartWitness

Sensata Technologies has completed an acquisition of video telematics provider SmartWitness Holdings, Inc. The planned acquisition was originally announced in October. SmartWitness offers connected video telematics hardware, software, analytics, and support, including interfaces with more than 40 TSPs globally. Since 2017, the company has shipped more than 250,000 connected devices to fleet customers through its telematics partners and is currently logging 50 million miles travelled per day. Its solutions are used by fleets across many market segments, including commercial trucking, federal and municipal fleets, schools and public transit networks, and military and first responder vehicles.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital

PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors. The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a...
POTUS
The Week

The bank that keeps on taking

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Wells Fargo keeps coming up with ingenious ways" to take advantage of its customers, said David Lazarus in the Los Angeles Times. At age 68, Rick Yelinek finally had "amassed enough money to pay off his mortgage." He deposited a cashier's check into the checking account used for his home loan. But the bank said he was still short: He needed to shell out another $30 for the wire transfer "to move his mortgage payment from one division of the bank to another." Wells Fargo says Yelinek wouldn't have been charged if he had used a certified check instead, a distinction no ordinary customer is likely to know about. The bank has since waived the fee, but Yelinek believes Wells Fargo "will do anything to get money from customers." He'd know — he worked there for seven years as a loan officer.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch As December Begins

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your December 2021 Watchlist. As we head further into December, investors continue to look for the best penny stocks to buy. To do so takes a thorough understanding of what’s going on in the stock market and how it may affect either penny stocks or blue chips. Of course, we have to contend with the new Covid variant that continues to shake up markets.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: December Has A Quiet Start With No IPOs

The start of December was marked with a quiet week. The start of December was marked with a quiet week. While there were no IPOs, SPACs remained active, with 12 blank check IPOs raising $2.3 billion. The pace of new filers also slowed heading into the final stretch of 2021, with just one IPO and six SPACs submitting initial filings.
STOCKS
Reuters

Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vingroup JSC (VIC.HM), Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion. Just last month, an official said...
BUSINESS

