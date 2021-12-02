Comcast travels M&A path in Massachusetts

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Robyn Tolva has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Video. She will lead all aspects of the technology and product strategy for Charter's video products and platforms, including product management, guides and applications software development, content operations, advertising platforms, software architecture and video engineering. Additionally, Tolva will oversee the video strategy and drive the execution of the product and engineering roadmaps across the video portfolio including all Guides and Apps including the Spectrum Guide and Spectrum TV App, currently available on Mobile iOS and Android, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox One, Apple TV and at SpectrumTV.com.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO