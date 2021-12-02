ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast travels M&A path in Massachusetts

By Jeff Baumgartner
Light Reading
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComcast is broadening its reach in Massachusetts after signing deals to acquire two municipal service providers – one for the Internet business of BELD of Braintree, and another for Russell Municipal Cable TV in Springfield. The deals aren't massive in scale, but fit in with strategies underway as cable...

Government Technology

Braintree, Mass., Sells Broadband Business to Comcast

(TNS) — As nearby municipalities are considering entering the Internet business, the Braintree Electric Light Department is getting out. The light commission voted this week to approved the sale of its municipal broadband service to media giant Comcast. The sale price was undisclosed. The sale affects 2,500 customers, and the transition will begin this month.
BRAINTREE, MA
Light Reading

Falcon V connects with Liberty Global and Charter on 'open' DAA

Falcon V Systems said it has closed a strategic round of funding with Charter Communications and existing investor Liberty Global that will pave the way toward an "open" approach to the emerging distributed access architecture (DAA). Falcon V Systems a Poland-joint venture between Liberty Global and Vector Group, didn't reveal...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Comcast

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $62.25 versus the current price of Comcast at $50.49, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Light Reading

Frontier quietly looks to expand CBRS fixed wireless biz

Frontier Communications continues to make plenty of noise about its big fiber buildout plans, but the company also appears to have a small but noteworthy interest in fixed wireless Internet technologies. Specifically, during 2020 the company built a fixed wireless LTE network in 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum with equipment from vendor...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Atlantic Broadband gets ready to throw some elbows

Hot off its acquisition of WideOpenWest (WOW) systems serving Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, Atlantic Broadband remains in expansion mode – this time through a planned fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) buildout that will enable it to reach more cities and towns in New Hampshire and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband said Tuesday it will...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Comcast, Disney renew carriage deal

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney's robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers. Additionally, Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Comcast hires SVP for 'Freedom' region

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast has named Dennis Mathew as Senior Vice President of the company's Freedom Region, leading a team of approximately 2,300 employees who serve more than two million customers across Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and northern Delaware. In this role, Mathew is the top executive responsible for all aspects of the business including the customer experience, sales, marketing, operations, and financial performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Katy Times

Comcast provides $1 million in grants to Harris and Ft. Bend residents

Comcast today announced the 100 recipients of the Comcast Rise Investment Fund grants. Each small business will receive a one-time $10,000 grant from the fund. More than 100 businesses in the area will also receive technology and marketing resources. The recipients are among nearly 6,700 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Light Reading

Charter ups Robyn Tolva to SVP, video

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Robyn Tolva has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Video. She will lead all aspects of the technology and product strategy for Charter's video products and platforms, including product management, guides and applications software development, content operations, advertising platforms, software architecture and video engineering. Additionally, Tolva will oversee the video strategy and drive the execution of the product and engineering roadmaps across the video portfolio including all Guides and Apps including the Spectrum Guide and Spectrum TV App, currently available on Mobile iOS and Android, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox One, Apple TV and at SpectrumTV.com.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Qualcomm, Plume, Nokia, Google, others signal interest in 6GHz management

Roughly a dozen companies told the FCC they would like to coordinate usage of the US's newly open 6GHz band. The news signals the growing interest in transmissions in the unlicensed 6GHz band, as well as the growing number of companies contemplating the market for spectrum usage and management. Moreover,...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Verizon adds Cisco managed SD-WAN

NEW YORK – Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE)1 present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures. With these new solutions, enterprises can leverage Verizon's 4G and 5G networks, as well as the network as a service strategy, giving them the ability to scale, adopt the latest technology and remain agile to meet ever-changing customer demands.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Comcast's Facing a Tough Streaming Decision

Comcast has an opportunity to pull back content rights from Hulu early next year. Doing so could negatively impact the value of Hulu, of which it owns a minority share. It's unclear whether adding new shows to Peacock will generate enough value. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has an opportunity to bolster its...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Amazon, Dish peddle 5G products for the enterprise

Amazon kicked off its annual AWS re:Invent trade show Tuesday with a lengthy keynote presentation from its new AWS CEO Adam Selipsky. Among his many announcements was Amazon's plan to sell its own private 5G network to enterprise customers. The action was noteworthy considering that, just minutes after Selipsky outlined...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Comcast to install free Wi-Fi at dozens of veteran-focused facilities

PHILADELPHIA – To help recognize National Veterans and Military Families Month, Comcast today announced it would install free WiFi in up to 100 veteran-focused facilities as part of its expanding Lift Zones program. Lift Zones provide free WiFi access outside the home in neighborhood community centers. They complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband to eligible consumers, including veterans, inside the home. Both efforts are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive, ten year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities.
POLITICS
Light Reading

Comcast may move Hulu content to Peacock

Seeking to boost its Peacock streaming service, Comcast's NBCUniversal unit is looking at moving most of its content from Hulu to an exclusive position on Peacock, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal (subscription required). The Journal report says that NBCU, which holds a one-third stake in Hulu...
BUSINESS
WLBT

Comcast grant offers veterans careers in coding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is helping veterans start new careers in technology. The telecommunications corporation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to the Veterans Coding program, enabling them to attend free classes. As a result, one Jackson veteran went from relying on an income from tips to developing media platforms for a state agency.
JACKSON, MS
Sportico

Sports Fans Endure TV’s Fees After Cord Cutters Flee

As the traditional pay-TV universe continues to shrink, sports fans appear to be the glue that’s keeping the bundle from falling apart completely. But despite these inherent adhesive qualities, the consumers who have been instrumental in preventing the dissolution of the video model are getting squeezed by the high cost of their enthusiasms. In the last two years, 15% of the legacy cable/satellite/telco-TV base have cut the cord, with the national sub count falling from 83.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 to 71 million today. At present, only 58% of U.S. TV households subscribe to a bundled video service;...
NFL

