Get Fit: Post-Thanksgiving pumpkin workout

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo perform around the worlds, Ezekh said...

Muscle And Fitness

At Age 50, Brooke Burke Remains Fit and ‘Bootyful’ thanks to this workout

Thanks to her show-stopping performances, Brooke Burke wowed the nation when she took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2008, winning Season 7 of “Dancing with the Stars.”. Now, at age 50, Burke is looking better than ever and in a chat with Muscle & Fitness Hers, the television personality and fitness coach shares an exclusive booty workout along with the lifestyle choices that keep her looking so great.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows off her fit physique during Turkey Trot workout

Dr. Jennifer Ashton proved there's no rest for the wicked when she took time out from Thanksgiving to squeeze in a Turkey Trot workout. The Good Morning America star, 52, took to the treadmill in a lycra two-piece outfit and shared a clip on Instagram. Jennifer looked fit and toned...
FITNESS
boxrox.com

Try This 6-Minute Abs Workout (Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced Level)

A six-pack in six minutes. That is impossible unless you train this 6-minute abs workout frequently for a long time. Check it out. This 6-minute abs workout was designed by Jeff Cavaliere. He was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel.
WORKOUTS
rolling out

6 common workout mistakes you are probably making

Establishing a consistent workout routine is one of the best things that we can do for our bodies. Exercising helps to give you more energy, reduces the risk of disease, improves cardiovascular health, and of course, strengthens your bones and muscles. While just getting to the gym can sometimes be...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Thanksgiving#Workout
FIRST For Women

The Best Standing Abs Workout for Women Over 50 – Workout With Denise Austin

When it comes to trimming your middle, it’s easy to feel discouraged. Online workouts are often designed for younger women or don’t keep physical limitations in mind. Driving out to a gym takes a huge chunk of time out of your day. And why drive out into the cold weather when you can do a quick routine at home? Fortunately, you don’t need fancy machines or a gym membership to get rid of belly fat. You don’t even need to get down on the floor all the time! Just ask Denise Austin, fitness expert and creator of Fit Over 50 Magazine in partnership with Woman’s World.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The Best Oatmeal Combinations for Faster Weight Loss, Says Nutritionist

For weight loss (and general health) it's hard to name a better breakfast than oatmeal. The whole grain goodness of oats loads you up with fiber and protein, keeping you full throughout the morning. And at a mere 150 calories per half-cup, oats won't start your day on a heavy note. In fact, a 2016 study from the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that oatmeal increased satiety and suppressed appetite better than ready-to-eat cereals.
DIETS
Mashed

Sunny Anderson Just Opened Up To Fans About Weight Loss

Some might call talk of weight loss before the holiday season sacrilegious. Who wants to think about managing their health when there is eggnog to be spiked and a holiday cookies to be made? Whose weight loss journey stays on track in December? Who even thinks about pants sizes before it's time to make a New Year's resolution?
WEIGHT LOSS
mysouthlakenews.com

Bored With Your Workout Routine? Try Group Fitness!

There’s strength in numbers. If you’ve participated in a group fitness class, then you know that sharing that experience makes it more fun. The year is almost coming to an end, but you still have plenty of time to finish strong! Your fitness journey is important to us, and we know that motivation can be hard to find. If you’ve been bored with your workout routine, it may be time to try a group fitness class!
WORKOUTS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Men’s workout group mixes fitness, fellowship and faith

David Skelton and Drew Larson barely knew each other when they began working out together three years ago. An Alabama native who just moved to Flower Mound, Skelton was in the best shape of his life and dead set on starting a new chapter of F3, a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men that he was introduced to while living in Birmingham.
DALLAS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Texas Health & Racquet Club to host Thanksgiving Turkey Burn workouts

Texas Health & Racquet Club will host two Turkey Burn workouts, beginning Wednesday. The two Thanksgiving workouts will take place at THRC Downtown and THRC San Marcos on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 10 a.m., respectively. THRC will host the community events during the Thanksgiving Holiday. THRC said...
triathlete.com

Feast on this Thanksgiving Day Swim Workout from Walnut Creek Masters

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. While turkey trots are the activity du jour on Thanksgiving morning, there’s a different tradition taking place in northern California. For the past 15 years, the Walnut Creek Masters Swim Club has kicked off the holiday by diving in for a special four-course “buffet” of swimming known as the Practice to Feast On.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must

Thanksgiving is an exercise in excess. It’s a time to eat and drink yourself silly, because it’s dark out and it’s been a long year. That’s what the end of November is for, and you should never feel guilty about it. That said, one day of heavy consumption doesn’t need...
WORKOUTS
Local Profile

Orangetheory Fitness: get in the zone

In a world dominated by distractions and disease, it’s difficult to stay determined to reach your fitness goals. Orangetheory Fitness aims to help you achieve superior results in the most diverse, inclusive, and non-judgemental environment possible. With just a little push from coaches that want to see you succeed, Orangetheory can get you in the best shape of your life in as little as one hour a day.
WORKOUTS
nowdecatur.com

Pumpkin is our favorite Thanksgiving Pie, followed by Peacan

Pass that pumpkin pie. In fact make it two slices, please!. We know that turkey is America’s favorite main dish on Thanksgiving, but let’s get to the pies. Should be no surprise that PUMPKIN PIE is our favorite. Pecan was next, followed by Apple then Sweep Potato. We prefer the...
FOOD & DRINKS
yankodesign.com

Exercise Equipment designed to help you get fit + burn off that Thanksgiving binge!

The pandemic has restrained most of us to our homes, and not that we needed any more excuses to bunk the gym, but now we have a legitimate one – there’s literally a virus on the loose! But ignoring our health and fitness is something we simply cannot afford to do anymore. If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has instilled into us, it’s that health really is wealth. And, as much as I love procrastinating, and putting off any form of exercise for as long as I can, I cannot deny the fact that health must be considered a top priority for us all. Or I did, until Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving is that day of the year, when we cast aside all dietary regulations, and completely binge out! And we’re here to help you do some damage control. This collection of exercise equipment will not only motivate you to burn all that post-Thanksgiving weight but will also ensure you stick to your daily exercise routine in the future. From a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture to an interactive yoga mat that turns stretching into a game – these innovative exercise equipment will prevent you from skipping leg day!
WORKOUTS

