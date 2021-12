According to the data reports published by the Boston Federal Reserve, approximately 76% (190 million) of American consumers have at least one credit card issued by the bank or other financial institutions. At the same time, more than 50% of those have second and third credit cards. This way they protect themselves from potential problems coming with financial emergencies. Once they need extra cash, they can always get online cash advance for bad credit holders easily.

