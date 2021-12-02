ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Classic “Fire Red” Look Appears On The Jordan 6-17-23

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile not held in the same regard as Air Jordan models, the hybrid Jordan 6-17-23 has enjoyed a cult-like following since releasing en masse throughout the early 2010s. For its next ensemble, the shoe has indulged in a classic “White/Fire Red” colorway. Appropriate of the Chicago Bulls uniforms...

sneakernews.com

hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 11 Goes Wild for Black Friday

The Air Jordan 11 is receiving a stylish makeover with an animal print release in a women’s size run. Available for purchase on Black Friday, the shoe features a black nubuck upper and pony hair overlay that combines tiger, leopard and cheetah prints. Red metallic branding throughout completes the design.
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
Michael Jordan
sneakernews.com

Make-A-Wish And Jordan Brand Release A One-Of-One Air Jordan 1 FlyEase PE For 13-Year-Old, Jordan Carranza

For many bitten by an obsession with sneakers, designing a pair is a dream. Today, 13-year-old, Jordan Carranza, has joined the exclusive roster of people with their very own Air Jordan 1, which he equipped with innovative FlyEase technology with help from the Make-A-Wish® Foundation. Carranza, who’s battling Duchenne muscular...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’ Debuts Summer 2022

2022 will have many surprises from Jordan Brand, which includes some original low-tops made into highs. One of the pairs on the calendar is the Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’, which will debut during the warmer months. We saw this pair release twice as a low, and this will be...
inputmag.com

Nike’s Jordan 9 Boot NRG is the perfect water-resistant sneaker for winter

Jordan Brand is bringing back one if its hit winterized sneakers just in time for the weather that wreak havoc on your kicks. The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Black Gum,” originally released in 2017, is set to re-release this month as a no-brainer choice for winter. Inspired by Nike's Special Field Boot, the nearly 30-year-old sneaker is retooled with a suede and leather upper with a water-resistant coating. A lugged outsole will also add grip for slippery surfaces, while a gusseted tongue and metal eyelets increase durability for the sneaker-boot hybrid.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 ‘Black Infrared’ Official Images

Jordan Brand will expand on Michael Jordan’s latest signature shoe, the Air Jordan 36, with yet another classic colorway. Expected to launch this Holiday season, we have the ‘Black Infrared’ iteration. Like mentioned, this Air Jordan 36 comes dressed in a Black and Infrared color combination. Utilizing minimal Jacquard Leno-Weave...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache "Athletic Club" Drops Soon: Official Photos

One of the most iconic silhouettes from the 1990s is the Nike Air Huarache. This is a sneaker that has endless comfort and is definitely worth trying out now if you have been missing out all of these years. There have been plenty of Huarache colorways so far this year and with the Athletic Club collection coming out soon, it would only make sense that the Huarache would find itself among some of the other guests within the capsule.
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
sneakernews.com

A Look Back At Near Every Air Jordan 11 Retro In History

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 11 is without a doubt one of the greatest shoes of all-time, commanding attention not only for its revolutionary look but also its wealth of iconic colorways. And like the “Cool Grey” slated for this December, many of these have been brought back, albeit with varying degrees of accuracy. That’s not to say the Jumpman hasn’t improved with time, however, which is evident here as @gc911 looks back on near every one of the silhouette’s Retros.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low in White and Black with Cut-Out Swooshes

Following our look at the ‘Game Royal’ pair, Nike will also debut the Air Force 1 Low in White and Black. Going over this Nike Air Force 1, it features a clean White leather upper while Black appears on the branding. Sticking out the most, we have a large Swoosh on the panels which features a smaller cut-out Swoosh. Another Swoosh lands by the heel while the medial Swoosh is solid. Finishing the look we have White on the midsole and rubber outsole.
sneakernews.com

A Swooshed Out All Over Print Appears On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over-branding continues to be one of Nike’s most commonly used tools. And atop silhouettes like the Air Force 1, the brand is quick to experiment, sizing up and down the logo in all sorts of ways. Here, the shoe proposes yet another design, one well-replete with mini checks. “Sail” is...
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
