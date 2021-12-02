ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Freedom’s slippery slope

By Melissa Martin Guest Columnist
newswatchman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens to civil liberties when those in power ignite pandemic fear and continue to pour fuel on the blaze even after the development of a vaccine? And what does history tell us about the future? Will Americans listen to the voices of the past?. They Thought They Were...

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
New York Post

It’s reckless for the left to selectively cry racism

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last year, employers offered black workers time off to deal with the news, and UCLA suspended a professor who refused to grade his supposedly traumatized black students more leniently than their nonblack peers. Such gestures may have been well-meaning, but they were also...
SOCIETY
erienewsnow.com

Sen. Casey unveils 'Five Freedoms for America's Children' legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D- PA) said even before the pandemic, children with hunger, safety and equal opportunities for them to grow. Now he’s sponsoring legislation he said society should guarantee to our children. "The data shows if children have early learning activities they’re less likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
theroundupnews.com

Con: Where’s my Freedom?

The pandemic has been a tremendous game-changer when it comes to the way we live our lives. Whether it be social interaction, financial stability or political participation, COVID-19 forced us into quarantine and altered our perceptions and values. The vaccine has been a great implication of restoration of our society...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Nazi#Germans
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

An AK-47 on tracks: Why Russia built an astounding 83,500 T-54 tanks

After World War II, the Soviets were looking for a main battle tank to replace the heroic T-34 tank. Over the next 15 years, the Soviets built 83,500 T-54s, and some are still in service in other countries. Russia's T-54 Tank Was a Cold War Beast: After World War II,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy