Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Back at practice Thursday

At Thursday’s press conference, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was asked about second-year standout wide receiver Devin Duvernay’s role in the offense. According to Sports Info Solutions, Duvernay has seen three jet sweep carries, three jet sweep receptions and six screens through 12 games. Last year, Duvernay had two jet sweep carries, four jet sweep receptions and was targeted on 10 screens. He leads the Ravens in usage on such plays over the last two years. While usage on those could certainly be increased with efficiency, the Ravens run game is lacking in several areas where Duvernay could return dynamic ability on one of the concepts that the Ravens used to run for over 6,000 combines yards in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO