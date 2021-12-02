ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Back at practice Thursday

 2 days ago

Duvernay (thigh) returned to practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Duvernay missed...

profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens WR Depth Chart: Should you trust Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, or Devin Duvernay?

With kickoff in Week 11 hours away, fantasy football managers and the Baltimore Ravens are left scrambling to replace WR Marquise Brown, who was ruled out ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bears due to an injury. If you are still setting lineups, should you trust Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, or Devin Duvernay in Week 11 for fantasy? How could things change should Lamar Jackson also be ruled out?
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Mink: It's an interesting question. I've long been a fan of what Devin Duvernay brings to the table. The guy seems to make good things happen whenever he touches the ball (23 targets, 31 catches, 203 yards, two touchdowns). Duvernay also had a key 21-yard gain on that final game-winning drive in Chicago. So I'm in favor of seeing Duvernay get the ball in his hands more.
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens have “a vault of stuff” for the offense, including Devin Duvernay being utilized in the backfield

At Thursday’s press conference, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was asked about second-year standout wide receiver Devin Duvernay’s role in the offense. According to Sports Info Solutions, Duvernay has seen three jet sweep carries, three jet sweep receptions and six screens through 12 games. Last year, Duvernay had two jet sweep carries, four jet sweep receptions and was targeted on 10 screens. He leads the Ravens in usage on such plays over the last two years. While usage on those could certainly be increased with efficiency, the Ravens run game is lacking in several areas where Duvernay could return dynamic ability on one of the concepts that the Ravens used to run for over 6,000 combines yards in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
