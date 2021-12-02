ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sportsman’s Corner: Brother, Can You Spare a Gun?

Athol Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis writer, in the course of my hunting and fishing life, has accumulated “stuff” that relates to those activities. With some reluctance, there may be some truth to my wife’s perspective that there may be a touch more than is really needed. Backing up her claim would be the many plastic...

www.atholdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCNow

The most popular deer hunting calibers

Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
LIFESTYLE
foxbangor.com

Deer biologist provides update on hunting season

STATEWIDE —With deer hunting season at its peak, ABC 7 and Fox 22 spoke to deer biologist Nathan Bieber at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to find out more. There are still a few days left in deer season, which doesn’t end until Dec. 11. “It’s been...
ANIMALS
westsidenewsny.com

Deer Hunting Confidential

Every November, I write a deer hunting column or two because I know it is the most popular form of hunting in our state. Each year, more than 500,000 deer hunters contribute nearly $690 million to New York State’s economy through hunting-related expenses, the purchase of hunting licenses, and federal excise taxes. Hunters generate over $35 million to support the management activities of NYSDEC. Hunters take some 220,000 deer annually, filling freezers with roughly 10.8 million pounds of high-quality local venison, one of the healthiest meats you can eat.
DANSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Deer Hunting#Deer Gun#Sportsman#Thanksgiving
Wellsville Daily Reporter

That fickle wind in the deer woods

It betrays us but it also betrays them. Somehow one would think that life and death in the deer woods would depend on substantial, strong, rugged, tangible things like trees and earth and our machines. But what so often saves a whitetail's life is that fickle breeze, blowing from the...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Guns: Weatherby Mark V Hunter

A first look at the newest rifle in the company's legendary line of firearms. Weatherby’s Backcountry 2.0 series has proven popular among hunters looking for lightweight, accurate performance in a mountain rifle. Now, the Wyoming gunmaker has taken inspiration from the lessons learned while designing the Backcountry line and used that knowledge in the development of the new Mark V Hunter rifle. This new series of Weatherby rifles also features an expanded cartridge selection, giving hunters plenty of options to find just what they’re looking for.
WYOMING STATE
Columbia Star

Hunting With Beanpole

Hunting With Beanpole, by South Carolina author Jim Mize, was selected for the Pinnacle Award from the Professional Outdoor Media Association. Mize describes how he got into writing humor and how that led to this book:. I grew up in the Virginia mountains, bumped around Colorado for a couple years,...
PETS
Science 2.0

A Hunter Shot A Buck, Which Turned Out To Be A Doe With Antlers. Here's How

In 2021, there remains some confusion about the distinction between biological sex and gender. The fossil record only shows males and females, it does not show how those people, or even precursors of modern humans, felt about themselves. And fossil records only show what can actually be fossilized. Which is often just skeletal.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
outdoorchannelplus.com

Hog Wild Over Wild Hog Hunting in America

The U.S. is now home to 9 million feral hogs, and hunting opportunities across the nation are too good to ignore. It was spring gobbler season in Georgia, a beautiful sunny afternoon, but I wasn’t hunting turkeys. Just before sunset I saw movement on the edge of the woods as three hogs stepped carefully into the food plot. That’s what I was there for, so I put my binocular aside and slowly reached for the rifle.
ANIMALS
echo-pilot.com

Deer processors prepare for statewide buck and doe season

Deer processors across the state are gunning for a busy season this fall. Rifle buck season starts Nov. 27 and hunters have the chance at taking a buck or doe during the two-week period. In past years, some wildlife management units had one week of antlered deer hunting followed by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox11online.com

Hunters, keep sharing your Buck Tales with us!

(WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2021 is in full swing, any many hunters have spent the last few days searching for that trophy buck. FOX 11 has received several photos and videos of Buck Tales, and we'd love to hear about yours!. When you bag a deer, send us a photo...
ANIMALS
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘I was terrified.’ Hunter shoots deer, watches as bears pounce on it in Pennsylvania

A moment of triumph turned frightening for one Pennsylvania hunter, when she downed her first deer and watched as a group of bears surrounded it and started eating. It happened Sunday, Nov. 28, when Jordan Zabinski was hunting with her husband, Mark Zabinski, in the La Jose area, about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. He was on his way with a truck to pick up her deer when the bears showed up.
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Selecting The Best Crossbows For Deer Hunting

This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. With bow season already started, if you haven’t been practicing with your bow by now, you’ve got a lot to do to be ready to hunt. If this is you, or you have another reason you can’t use a bow and arrow, where it’s legal, you can get in the game quickly with a crossbow. In this episode, Joe and guest co-host Butch Thierry of the Alabama Saltwater Fishing Report talk with Chris James with Feradyne Outdoors. Chris will walk us through the technical components of the best crossbows for deer hunting on the market today and points you need to consider if you’re thinking of buying one.
PETS
realtree.com

Have Duck Hunting Ethics Truly Declined?

An old saying maintains that no one hates a duck hunter like another duck hunter, and that probably holds more weight nowadays. Many waterfowlers maintain that bad behavior by other folks is ruining the sport, and they blame television, YouTube, marketing, social media or a general moral decline for the problem.
ANIMALS
city-countyobserver.com

Deer Hunting Continues Into January

Multiple deer hunting seasons are ongoing or will be starting soon. Firearms season ends on Nov. 28, and archery season lasts until Jan. 2, 2022. Muzzleloader season for deer hunting is open Dec. 4-19 and deer reduction zone season runs through Jan. 31, 2022. Remember to stay aware of your surroundings and wear hunter orange if you plan to enter areas where hunters may be present.
HOBBIES
Duluth News Tribune

United Northern Sportsmen ice fishing contest is back

After a year off in 2021 due to pandemic concerns, the United Northern Sportsmen Club is holding its 68th Annual Ice Fishing Contest at the club’s Island Lake grounds Jan. 30 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Entry tickets are $5. Anglers have a chance to win a $1,000 gate prize,...
HOBBIES
bowhunter.com

The Power of a Good Hunting Buddy

Six hunting professionals give their advice on introducing people to hunting by establishing them as a new hunting partner. It can help them (and you). Those who’ve enjoyed the outdoors with others understand the value of having a good hunting buddy. These relationships take time to build, but they’re worth it. There’s nothing quite like sharing the outdoors with friends, both new and old. And knowing you have someone who you can count on is everything, especially in a world where it seems as if a lot of people might let you down. Here’s input from six individuals who’ve spent decades introducing others to the outdoors, and their best advice for introducing others to the outdoors and being a better hunting buddy.
HOBBIES
Frederick News-Post

Today's Sportsman: Fishing the salt (water, that is)

Earlier this month, I drove south to visit my friend Bill Kulp in North Carolina. Bill and his wife, Karla, retired and moved from Frederick to New Bern three years ago, and each year they extend to me a gracious invitation to fish the salt. I have found saltwater fly...
FREDERICK, MD
Athol Daily News

Mayflower descendants live among us

The Mayflower set sail for the “New World” on Sept. 6, 1620, with 102 passengers thirsting for religious liberty and a better life. Little more than half of them survived that harsh first winter in New England and they might have all perished were it not for the help of Indigenous peoples teaching them food gathering and other survival skills.
ORANGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy