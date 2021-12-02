Sportsman’s Corner: Brother, Can You Spare a Gun?

This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. With bow season already started, if you haven’t been practicing with your bow by now, you’ve got a lot to do to be ready to hunt. If this is you, or you have another reason you can’t use a bow and arrow, where it’s legal, you can get in the game quickly with a crossbow. In this episode, Joe and guest co-host Butch Thierry of the Alabama Saltwater Fishing Report talk with Chris James with Feradyne Outdoors. Chris will walk us through the technical components of the best crossbows for deer hunting on the market today and points you need to consider if you’re thinking of buying one.

