A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself, in labour, anxiously drafting a text to her manager to let them know she won’t be coming to work.The video, which has been viewed more than five million times, shows a woman named Marissa Peirce lying in a hospital bed typing out the text and reading it out loud.“Hey Jill, I’m in labour. I just got admitted to the hospital,” she can be heard saying. @mpmoney27 labor is stressful, calling out is even more stressful #pregnancy #birth ♬ original sound - marissa “Would it...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO