Barnsdall, OK

GRAPPLERS PREPARE: Barnsdall High set to open wrestling season next week

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
Barnsdall High School’s wrestling team still has a lot of practice time remaining prior to plunging into the season.

But, once they get rolling, the Panthers could boast some powerful results, at least by a handful of their gritty grapplers.

Carson Dildine is a returning state qualifier at 220 pounds, but might fill the heavyweight (285 pound) billet this season, Barnsdall head coach Caleb Hawes said.

Also back is Kieven Slone, who finished one match away last season from advancing to state. He’s being groomed to battle at 120 or 126 pounds this season.

Mackenzie Owens, who has “always been behind some decent guys,” has an opportunity to blossom this season at 126 or 132 pounds, Hawes continued.

The wrestling room will have more than a dozen bodies preparing for the campaign. A couple of matters are still getting past nagging injuries, Hawes said, and added: “I’m pretty excited for our freshman group. We have some tough guys that are sophomores and freshmen.”

Hawes opened practice in early November after the Panther football season ended.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

