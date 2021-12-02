ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A small pandemic upside: We don’t have to forgive public coughing

By Yonatan Touval
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYonatan Touval, a foreign policy analyst, takes the number 25 bus to Tel Aviv University every single day. With the arrival of the new omicron variant, Tel Aviv is on edge. Late last month, as I took the local bus to work, a cough suddenly ripped through the air around me....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

If we want the pandemic to end, CEOs need to do what governments won’t—including getting tougher and smarter about vaccines

As the world scrambles to understand the full impact of the Omicron variant, what we do know is that its emergence did not need to happen. Since March 2020, we and others have warned that failure to respond to COVID-19 in a global way increased the likelihood of dangerous resistant variants popping up around the world. An investment of tens of billions of dollars then could have averted the tens of trillions in economic losses Omicron could cause—on top of the tens of trillions COVID-19 has already cost.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cornellcollege.edu

Omicron: We don’t know enough to be worried

By Professor of Biology, Barbara Christie-Pope; Director of Health Services, Lynn O'Brien; and COVID-19 Data Team Lead, Brandi Shanata. | December 1, 2021. A new coronavirus variant has overtaken the news cycle, with declarations of high transmissibility and more severe cases. This continues the infodemic that came along with the pandemic, with media sources able to disseminate information almost instantaneously based on few facts and a lot of speculation. On the other hand, science takes time and scientists need data to support their contentions. We are currently in an information desert when it comes to Omicron. As more time passes, more data can be collected, creating fertile soil to generate fact-based knowledge about this new variant. We need a risk-analysis and science-based approach to dealing with the new variant. We need time before we react.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Keith Jarrett
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cough Reflex#Noise Pollution#Pandemic#Etiquette#Western
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy