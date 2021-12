Ed Sheeran stopped by the Mercedes Benz Interview Lounge to catch up with Ryan Seacrest before hitting the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Getting in the festive spirit, Ed Sheeran not only released, "Merry Christmas," his holiday duet with Sir Elton John, but also brought out some jingle bells to perform the song live for the first time tonight! Ed revealed that Elton called him last Christmas to say that he wanted to do one more holiday song and that he wanted to do it with Ed! While that was the intent, Ed also revealed that they wrote two and will have another holiday song next year.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO