ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man found dead at Golden Gate Park

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dM1w8_0dCQrJTS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was found dead at Golden Gate Park on Thursday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Medics on the scene declared he was dead by the time police arrived at 7th Avenue and MLK Drive around 7:09 a.m.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play, but the medical examiner is conducting an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20N4zs_0dCQrJTS00
Man found dead at Golden Gate Park on Dec. 2, 2021 (Photo courtesy: @SleazyMcNasty on Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an early morning homicide on Friday. The Oakland Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Castro Street just after 4 a.m. Police said a transgender person was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gate Park#Weather#Sfpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Jose recording lowest homicide numbers since 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In California, homicides jumped 31% last year, marking it the deadliest year since 2007. According to annual reports from the state Attorney General’s office, 2,202 homicides last year were 523 more than in 2019 — while the rate increased by a similar margin from 4.2 to 5.5 homicides per 100,000 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in killing of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills

A suspect was arrested in the Beverly Hills killing of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, police announced Thursday. Police identified the suspect as a Los Angeles resident, 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, who officials said was on parole and had an extensive criminal record. The suspect was arrested hours after the shooting […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy