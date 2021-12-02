SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was found dead at Golden Gate Park on Thursday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Medics on the scene declared he was dead by the time police arrived at 7th Avenue and MLK Drive around 7:09 a.m.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play, but the medical examiner is conducting an investigation.

Man found dead at Golden Gate Park on Dec. 2, 2021 (Photo courtesy: @SleazyMcNasty on Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

