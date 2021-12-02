Preparing for the Holidays

The most common dreams I have during the months of November and December are birth and death dreams. This includes dreams of past loved ones as well. Representing the ending and new beginning of so many aspects of our lives is frequently associated with the end of the year in our minds eye. For those whom remember their dreams, this can be both breathtaking and devastating at the same time. There can’t be a new beginning if something doesn’t end. If we look at years as chapters in the story of our lives, then with every ending chapter there is a new beginning in the next chapter. When realized, so is the fact that you are writing the book. You decide what comes and goes — and what stays. Your dreams will guide you, validate you, encourage you, and enlighten you and more if you go within.

