Daily Bulletin 12-2-2021

lps.org
 4 days ago

LUNCH TODAY: ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA, TURKEY HAM ALFREDO, CHEESE CHEF SALAD. LUNCH FRIDAY: CORN PUPPIES, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH. HOT BREAKFAST FRIDAY: BREAKFAST BITES. Today is an X day!. Students,...

lefler.lps.org

lps.org

December 1st

LUNCH WEDNESDAY (12/01): French Toast Sticks, Sausage Links MEATLESS OPTIONS: French Toast Sticks, Cheesy French Bread Pizza, Cheese Sticks, Cheese Chef Salad. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. Student Council Meeting: The next Student Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, December...
WVNS

Chef offers advice on turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Supply Chain shortages across the nation may have caused disruptions in your traditional Thanksgiving Day recipes. The Executive Chef at Tamarack says if you are short on turkey and all the fixings this year, you can take a chance and experiment with some new recipes. He said dishes do not have […]
lps.org

November 30th

LUNCH TUESDAY (11/30): Taco Crunch Meat & Corn Chips w/Shredded American Cheese, Breaded Pork Patty on Bun MEATLESS OPTIONS: Vegan Taco Meat w/Fritos or Tortilla, Cheese Chef Salad. NEWS:. Dragon Ticket Winners:. 6th grade: Blessing Satimo, Blake Schauer. 7th grade: Aldo Luna Hernandez, David Manzo. 8th grade: Ali Al-Baaj, Waseem...
The Blade

Dinner for One: Confetti Corn Cakes

‘Tis the season to be festive. And how much more festive can your dinner get than to be decorated with ornament-like flecks of red, green, and yellow peppers and tidbits of corn that are merry and bright?
American News

Daily calendar for Dec. 2

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed. ...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mashed

27% Said This Was Their Favorite Side Dish To Make For Thanksgiving

If your motto for Thanksgiving dinner is something like "come for the turkey, stay for the side dishes," there's likely that one food that you load up your plate with. From the fluffy mashed potatoes covered in gravy to the homemade herbed stuffing to the creamy green bean casserole, everyone has their own favorite side dish. But according to a YouGov survey, some are more popular than others. More than half of Americans love stuffing the most, followed by mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and bread or rolls were all in the top five, as well.
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
The Independent

The Christmas dinner side dishes celebrity chefs swear by

When it comes to Christmas dinner, the dominating force is usually the turkey. But if we were all truly honest, isn’t it the side dishes we’re actually looking forward to most?Pigs in blankets, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, roasted parsnips, stuffing… these tasty jewels beside the golden bird are arguably the best bit. We asked some celeb chefs and food writers to share their favourite festive sides, with tips for how to cook them too.1. Ruby Tandoh adores a Yorkshire pudding“My favourite side dish has to be the Yorkshire pudding,” says Tandoh, author of new cookbook, Cook As You Are. “Whether...
Hello Magazine

Nigella Lawson's controversial Christmas recipe will divide the nation

Hands up who likes sprouts? Well, whether you're a sprout lover or hater, you'll be interested to see Nigella Lawson's latest dinner recipe. The TV cook took to her Instagram page to share the recipe for her Hearty Wholewheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts, Cheese and Potatoes – that's right, a sprout pasta bake.
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American Flavors

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Casa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened in September of 2021 and has found quite the following. “We are in Doral, but we are right next to the 826 and 836 expressways. So, if people have business in Coral Gables it’s only a few minutes,” said General Manager and Sommelier Victor Tapia. The small, charming eatery with bright blues, whites, and corals has a Mediterranean vibe. Casa Mariano is named after Executive Chef and owner Mariano Araya. He’s bold in the kitchen, but a bit shy on camera so Tapia explains the vibe. “Actually, this is...
DORAL, FL
cbslocal.com

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who runs the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below.
