Daily Bulletin 12-2-2021

If your motto for Thanksgiving dinner is something like "come for the turkey, stay for the side dishes," there's likely that one food that you load up your plate with. From the fluffy mashed potatoes covered in gravy to the homemade herbed stuffing to the creamy green bean casserole, everyone has their own favorite side dish. But according to a YouGov survey, some are more popular than others. More than half of Americans love stuffing the most, followed by mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and bread or rolls were all in the top five, as well.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO