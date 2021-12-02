Child Rape Sentencing

Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communication Manager, 509.625.5868

Spokane man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for child rape

Appearing in Spokane County Superior Court on December 1, 2021, Charles Allen Moore Jr. received the maximum sentence for three counts of 1st degree child rape. The defense asked the judge for thirteen and a half years. In June, a jury found the 41-year-old Moore guilty on all three counts stemming from ongoing sexual assaults of a 6 year old child. The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit worked this case beginning in July of 2019. The lead detective states this is one of the most disturbing cases he has encountered due to the vulnerability of the victim and the horrendous acts.

The abuse came to light when the child told a sister about it, who then told a grandparent. Moore had a relationship with the family. Moore was also charged with 1st degree child molestation involving the sister and pled guilty to 3rd degree assault domestic violence. Moore will face a judge again next week for sentencing on that charge.

SPD takes all allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously and is committed to vigorous investigation in the pursuit of justice for victims.