Did your "Great Resignation" lead you to start a business or become your own boss this year?. You may be able to write off the cost of your home office come tax time. "Knowing that you're not a 9-to-5 [worker] anymore, you can now take advantage of the home-office deduction," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York, adding that it's one of the biggest deductions that people who work out of their homes can take.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO