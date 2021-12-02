ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

COVID-19 protocol means missed games for Red Wings’ Bertuzzi

By Christa Ferguson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJQQw_0dCQoypa00

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of its best players because of COVID-19.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi — the National Hockey League’s only unvaccinated active player — will be in COVID protocol for 10 days, meaning he has to sit out five games.

The Red Wings announced Wednesday night that Bertuzzi had entered protocol. According to team management, Bertuzzi is feeling OK.

Detroit won its fourth straight game Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout against the Seattle Kraken.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi absolutely levels St. Louis D Niko Mikkola [Video]

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi doesn’t shy away from the rough stuff, as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola found out tonight. Bertuzzi leveled Mikkola as time expired in the second period, leading to the exchange of pleasantries on the ice:. The teams would eventually separate and retire to...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings assistant captain placed on COVID-19 list

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that defenseman and assistant captain Danny DeKeyser has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 list ahead of tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues, docking them yet another defenseman as Troy Stecher is already absent due to injury. UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings have placed...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser enters COVID protocol

According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser has entered the league’s COVID protocol. While DeKeyser’s play has suffered over the past few seasons due to a variety of injuries, he’s played a semi-important role for Detroit this season. He’s been partnered with Calder Trophy candidate Moritz Seider on the blueline, but he still has just two assists in 19 games.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Blues @ Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Renouf being the emergency backup to the backup here is around to earn NHL-level salary and only play if they absolutely HAVE to play him. As teased yesterday, Schenn makes his return for the Blues. According to Jim Thomas he slots into line two. Red Wings Lines. Bertuzzi - Larkin...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
MLive.com

Red Wings after 20 games: the good and the concerning

The Detroit Red Wings have made progress roughly one quarter of the way through the season, though it might not seem like it on the heels of a four-game skid. At 8-9-3 after the 20-game mark, the Red Wings’ points percentage (.475) is appreciably better than it was at the end of last season (.429), despite missing Jakub Vrana, one of their key offensive players due to preseason shoulder surgery.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Game 21: Da Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI. 1. Can’t Stop Tage (And Skinner?) Holy guacamole, 8 (5v5!) points for Tage in his last ten and 7 for Jeff! Tage is, with no surprise, on career smashing paces for all of it. Jeff, on the other hand, is just a few shy of matching his point pace when he was with Jack and Jason/Sam. Gonna laugh at me now for saying the Kraken should’ve taken Jeff instead of 0 games played William Borgen? (Maybe you should, who knows!)
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 19: Boston Bruins Vs. Detroit Red Wings Lines, Betting Preview

As they did to begin the month of November, the Boston Bruins (11-7-0, 22 pts) will close the month off by hosting the Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3, 23 pts) at TD Garden Tuesday. Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron had a natural hat trick and scored four goals in that 5-1 win over the Red Wings on November 4 and he and his teammates will look to bookend the month with another win over their Original 6 rivals Tuesday. The problem for the Bruins tonight though will be that they will be without Brad Marchand, who had the primary assists for all four of Bergeron’s goals in that first tilt with the Wings. On Monday, Marchand was suspended three games for a slew foot on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a 3-2 win Sunday night.
NHL
WOOD TV8

Red Wings beat Bruins for franchise’s 3,000th victory

Marc Staal's first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings' 3,000th victory.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#Detroit#The Detroit Red Wings#Covid#Redwings#The Red Wings#Nexstar Media Inc
WLUC

Red Wings’ winning streak reaches four games

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-10-3) VS DETROIT RED WINGS (12-9-3) 7:00 PM | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA. The New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Following a COVID-19 postponement, the Islanders played their first game in six days on Thursday night where they...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

COVID-19 continues to have impact on Red Wings, NHL

Boston — COVID-19 continues to plague the NHL, as it is the world at large. The NHL sent a memo to all 32 teams Monday effectively canceling all holiday parties, in addition to public engagements, charity events and autograph sessions. Ottawa and the New York Islanders have had multiple games...
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
NBC Connecticut

Wolf Pack Game vs. Springfield Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Wednesday's Hartford Wolf Pack game against the Springfield Thunderbirds has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the team. The league protocols are affecting the Wolf Pack but the organization did not specify an exact issue. The home game was scheduled to be played at the XL Center. The...
NHL
CharlotteObserver.com

Two more Hurricanes defensemen in NHL COVID-19 protocol. What that means for the team

The Carolina Hurricanes now have three defensemen in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Monday that Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo had been placed in the protocol, joining Ethan Bear. Both will enter quarantine and be monitored by the medical staff in Raleigh as the Canes left Monday afternoon for a road game Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.
NHL
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy