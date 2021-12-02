COVID-19 protocol means missed games for Red Wings’ Bertuzzi

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of its best players because of COVID-19.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi — the National Hockey League’s only unvaccinated active player — will be in COVID protocol for 10 days, meaning he has to sit out five games.

The Red Wings announced Wednesday night that Bertuzzi had entered protocol. According to team management, Bertuzzi is feeling OK.

Detroit won its fourth straight game Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout against the Seattle Kraken.

