Senior living community Plantation Village this week marked the start of a project that will add homes and amenities to the 58-acre campus. Located at 1200 Porters Neck Road in Wilmington, the community is home to 300 residents in apartments and villas. At a cost of nearly $57 million, the first phase of the expansion project includes adding 44 homes in four new buildings, along with new indoor and outdoor dining venues and services.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO