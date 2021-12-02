Weather Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are about ten degrees below normal...

www.fox5ny.com

Duluth News Tribune

Heavy snow possible this weekend

Temperatures will warm to the upper-20s and lower-30s around the area Saturday. Expect a breeze out of the west with gusts into the 20s. Snow moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected with this winter storm. Parts of the Northland will see more than 6 inches of new snow with a few areas along the shorelines seeing even more. The snow is expected to come to an end Sunday night with cold temperatures to kick off next week's work week. Highs may stay in the single digits Monday.
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Cloudier & Cooler Weekend; Storms Sunday Night

Clouds and cooler temperatures take over this weekend with a few showers possible during the day. Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A light shower or two is possible early in the day, but certainly not an overall wet day. Lows will be around 50° early tomorrow.
KSLA

Scattered wet weather today; rain and storms late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A pretty gloomy start to the day with a few showers this morning. More showers expected this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. In fact, some will see sunshine this afternoon. Cold front arrives late Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is place as the front moves through. Main concern is for damaging winds.
kxnet.com

A Snowy Weekend Ahead!

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail tonight with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. It appears that snow will begin to pick up before dawn across our southwest counties tomorrow morning, with snow overspreading our area through the rest of the day. The best chance for significant accumulating snow looks to be across the US2 corridor up to the Canadian border, where heavy snow banding may occur. Confidence is increasing in very cold air moving in afterward, along with stronger winds and snow showers as we feel the wrap-around of the departing system. Early next week will feature temperatures well below average with many feeling overnight lows below 0.
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Goodbye 80s! Cooler air on the way

PHOENIX — A gorgeous weekend is in store for the Valley!. Clear, sunny skies are sticking around but, temperatures are dropping a bit, look for highs in the upper 70s. That's still going to put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Mornings will stay cool,...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
newschannel20.com

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: Plenty of sunshine this Saturday, but it will be chilly! Some light snow showers first taking hold in New York and Vermont, then working into parts of New England up to northern Maine. Accumulation is only expected in the higher elevations. Sunday looks nice with partly sunny skies. The next system is moving in with rain and snow for Monday.
KSNT

Slightly cooler temperatures today with a stronger cold front tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies will be present today with just a light breeze out of the north. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s today which is cooler – but still above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow morning ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Models continue to indicate we may see some light rain for portions of our southern viewing area late tonight.
fox26houston.com

Friday Evening Weather Forecast

It will remain mild through the weekend even when a front arrives late Sunday and early Monday. There will be some scattered showers, but it does not look too soggy and that includes Wednesday when another front arrives in SE Texas.
cnycentral.com

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Cloudier & Cooler Weekend; Storms Sunday Night

NebraskaTV

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

