Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail tonight with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. It appears that snow will begin to pick up before dawn across our southwest counties tomorrow morning, with snow overspreading our area through the rest of the day. The best chance for significant accumulating snow looks to be across the US2 corridor up to the Canadian border, where heavy snow banding may occur. Confidence is increasing in very cold air moving in afterward, along with stronger winds and snow showers as we feel the wrap-around of the departing system. Early next week will feature temperatures well below average with many feeling overnight lows below 0.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO