Student. Athlete. Captain. Graduate midfielder Gabriel Fernandes did it all. He never took a day off, never made an excuse and always made sure he was the best he could be for his teammates. The 23-year-old North Babylon-native played soccer for six seasons on the Stony Brook men’s soccer team until a shootout loss on Nov. 6 to UMBC. It was there where his farewell tour came to completion as he was surrounded by both tears and embraces.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO