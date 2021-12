ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A new retention pond, soon to be under construction, is part of a series of projects officials hope prevents another devastating flood from hitting old Ellicott City. Devastating flash floods in 2016 and 2018 exposed just how vulnerable Ellicott city was to its geography and nearby development. The pair of deadly ‘thousand-year storms’ brought millions of gallons of floodwater racing down the main street. The Quaker Mill Retention Pond is another step in the plan to prevent a similar flood. County Executive Calvin Ball said a changing climate means the city needs to prepare. “Our storms are getting more frequent...

