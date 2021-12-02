ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HYDE-SMITH COSPONSORS BILL LINKING MORE U.S. ENERGY PRODUCTION TO STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has joined fellow Energy and Natural Resources Committee members in introducing legislation to require more U.S. energy production when the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is tapped. Lawmakers offered the Strategic Production Response Act following President Biden’s order last week to...

mageenews.com

investing.com

Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
The Abilene Reporter-News

Alex Mills: Strategic Petroleum Reserve created after Arab oil embargo

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has been a controversial part of the energy debate since the first Arab oil embargo. During the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed an embargo against the United States in retaliation for the U.S. decision to re-supply the Israeli military. Shortages of crude oil and petroleum products resulted which created rapidly rising prices and long lines at gasoline pumps.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
CNBC

U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
Houston Chronicle

U.S. petroleum reserve set for major drawdown in decade ahead

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's plan to release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising fuel prices is part of a much larger draw down set to take place in the decade ahead. Following a series of bills passed by Congress since...
Daily Star

Guest Commentary: Strategic Petroleum Reserve has served many purposes

President Joe Biden ordered a release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Nov. 23, as a part of a coordinated effort with five other countries to tamp down rising fuel prices. The U.S. plans to tap 50 million barrels of crude oil in the coming months, while the other nations — the U.K., India, Japan, Korea and China — are said to be releasing about 11 million barrels in total.
Fox News

Strategic Petroleum Reserve release a 'Band-Aid': Moran

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) explained how President Biden's order to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a "Band-Aid" Wednesday on "Your World." WATTERS: BIDEN'S STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE RELEASE 'LIKE BRINGING 2 TRISCUITS TO THANKSGIVING DINNER'. JERRY MORAN: …Once again, [this administration is] trying to...
Twin Falls Times-News

U.S. to tap strategic oil reserve in rare move

The United States said on Tuesday it would release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers rebuffed calls for more crude. Fred Katayama reports.
Axios

U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

President Biden directed the Department of Energy on Tuesday to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower fuel prices. Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's most direct effort yet to tamp down on high gasoline prices that have become a political headache for the White House amid wider inflation.
klkntv.com

U.S. to tap into strategic oil reserve to combat rising gas prices

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLKN) — ABC news has learned that President Joe Biden will tap into the nation’s strategic oil supply as a response to the rising gas prices nationwide. This is according to a senior adminstration official. ABC news says Biden will make the formal announcement Tuesday afternoon. “Today, the...
KX News

KX Conversation: Eugene Graner talks Biden’s decision to release 50M barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to lower gas prices for Americans. Nationally, gas prices average $3.40 a gallon; that’s $1.30 more than what people were paying a year ago. For our Nov. 23 edition of KX Conversation, we brought in Eugene […]
Must Read Alaska

Congressman Young statement on release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve: ‘Sad day for our country’

Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement in response to President Biden’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:. “Across Alaska and the rest of our nation, hardworking American families are feeling the impacts of rising fuel prices. These costs touch every part of daily life. Whether it is increased heating expenses, more expensive groceries, or essential goods and services being out of reach, there is no doubt that oil prices and our dependence on OPEC are causing unnecessary stress on parents and their children. Today’s move by President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is historical, but not the kind of headline news that should be celebrated. Very frankly, we did not need to get to this point, and we are only here because the Administration has stifled American resource exploration and hamstrung our hardworking energy labor force at every turn. Congress created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a security strategy to protect our nation from oil shortages during natural and economic disasters. Let me be very clear: this is not a crisis necessitating a dip into our strategic oil reserves; rather, this is an emergency created purely by political malfeasance and broken promises. Anybody paying attention to this Administration’s energy policies is not surprised.
