NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 10 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law of the County of Warren, New York, Repealing Local Laws 3 of 2015, 2 of 2016 and 3 of 2016 and Prohibiting the Use and Sale of Sparkling Devices in Warren County". The purpose of the Local Law is to repeal prior Local Laws of Warren County allowing for the sale and use of sparkling devices and adopt a new local law prohibiting the sale and use of such devices in Warren County.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO