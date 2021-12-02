ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecha Racing Game Break Arts II Is Now Available on the PlayStation 4

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayism has released Break Arts II on the PlayStation 4. The mecha racing game is now available globally on the PlayStation Store. One of Break Arts II‘s biggest features is mech customization. Player can choose from a wide variety of robot parts. Some of...

www.siliconera.com

#Arts#Playstation 4#Mecha#Playstation Store#The Playstation Store#Japanese#Mercurystudio#Break Arts Ii
