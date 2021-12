Carlos Santana has canceled several of his upcoming Las Vegas concerts to recover from a successful unscheduled heart procedure. No other specifics have been given on the nature of the operation. Santana made the announcement through a video posted to his official Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” Santana said. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it.” Santana also affirmed his plans to return for his performances scheduled for January 2022. “I’m going...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO