Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his mental and physical health following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set of his movie Rust just over a month ago. On Oct. 21 in New Mexico, Baldwin held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded the cinematographer. Baldwin explained, though, that he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired, he said during his emotional first interview since that day, speaking with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

