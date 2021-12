Masking tape, duct tape, and blue painter’s tape might not seem inspirational in and of themselves, but in the hands of Jwan Yosef, these pedestrian materials have been transformed into paintings and sculptural installations that, he says, “conceptually hold a room together, in a very naïve and playful way.” The Syrian-born artist’s series of “masking” paintings debuted in 2014 at Stene Projects in Stockholm (his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old), followed a few years later by installations at Guerrero Projects in Houston and the Bomb Factory Art Foundation, a nonprofit he cofounded while living in London, where he earned a Master’s in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.

