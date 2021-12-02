The Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles

Nua is an Israeli spot inside Beverly Hills’ Crescent Hotel that is very, well, Beverly Hills. But sometimes, a little extra flair is exactly what we’re looking for, and Nua’s food matches the setting. We love their gorgeous charred eggplant that’s roasted, peeled, and butterflied before getting topped with nutty tahini, oil, date syrup, and tangy tomato salsa. Their brunchtime shakshuka might not be as avant-garde as the dissected eggplant dish, but its bright red, slow-cooked tomato sauce is good enough for us. There’s a hint of heat but the garlic really shines through and we’re here for it. Besides the eggs also being perfectly cooked, we’re really big fans of the Jerusalem bagel - its sesame-coated crust and great chewiness make it ideal for dipping into runny yolks.
