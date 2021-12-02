The Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles

Seeing as how it’s hidden behind the kitchen setup of a fake deli (complete with quart containers and large refrigeration units), we suppose you could call One19 Wine Bar a speakeasy. That’s all well and good, but you should think of this spot on Essex Street as less of a hidden venue to discover and more as just another fun place to drink mostly Italian varietals on the LES. This bar has a lineup of wine on-tap, reasonably-priced bottles that hover in the $40-50 price range, and a couple of flight options that allow you to try some of the stuff they’re excited about. The space is pretty small, but it’s cozy enough to feel like a party at times — and there’s a full food menu of the usual snacky options like marinated olives, charcuterie, and tinned fish.

RESTAURANTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO