No. 11 Jennies Face No. 6 Beavers In Central Region Title Match

Corner Canyon High’s mountain biking team won the East Region title in Price Oct. 2. Taking individual region titles were Mya Graham (varsity girls), Harrison Reading (JV-A boys), Avery Wettstein (JV-B boys), Tyler Menlove (JV-B boys) and Ethan Shirey (freshman A boys). Also finishing on the podium were Parker Andersen (second, JV-A boys), Mason Quinton (second, JV-C boys), Maci Waldron (third, varsity girls), Jack Hanks (third, JV-A boys), Aiden Little (third, JV-B boys), Joshua Smith (third, JV-C boys), Alec Barnes (third, freshman A boys), Maddy Taggart (fourth, varsity girls), Sam Free (fourth, JV-A boys), Brooklyn Shallenberger (fourth, freshman girls), Will Perry (fourth, freshman A boys), Alyssa Meadows (fifth, JV-B girls), Payton Ambrose (fifth, JV-B boys), Caleb Robinson (fifth, JV-C boys) and Damon Barnes (fifth, freshman A boys). CCHS also took home several overall season awards which recognize the top 10% riders in each division. Those were first-place recipients Graham, Reading, Ambrose, Wettstein, Shirey, Joe Hansen (varsity boys) and Clark Wiler (freshman B boys) along with Waldon (second), Andersen (second), Quinton (second), Hanks (third), Menlove (third), Barnes (third), Skye Meyers (third, varsity girls), Ella Shearer (third, JV-B girls), Caleb Robinson (fourth, JV-C boys), Tate Larrabee (fourth, JV-A boys), Alyssa Meadows (fourth, JV-B boys), Taggart, Little, Shallenberger, Joshua Smith (fifth, JV-boys), Free, Tanner Ricks (sixth, varsity boys), Kaitlyn Blackham (sixth, JV-A girls), Carter Hobson (sixth, JV-C boys), Gabe Quebedeaux (sixth, freshman A boys), Perry, Maximus Saxton (seventh, JV-A boys), Elline Harrison (seventh, JV-A girls), Henry Atkin (seventh, JV-B boys), Brooklyn Bailey (seventh, JV-B girls), Ayden Rooklidge (eighth, JV-A boys), Goose Delgrosso (ninth, JV-A boys), Kate Shakespear (ninth, freshman girls), Xavier Ranuio (10th, JV-B boys), Parker Cheng (10th, JV-B boys) and Claire Larkin (11th, JV-B girls). The Chargers were scheduled to compete at the state championships in St. George Oct. 22-23. (Photos courtesy Whitney Pogue)

CYCLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO