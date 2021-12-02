ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 11 Jennies Face No. 6 Beavers In Central Region Title Match

ucmathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Central Missouri (19-3-1) vs. No. 3 Bemidji State (19-1-3) Friday, Dec. 3 | 10 a.m. | Allendale, Mich. (GVSU Soccer Field) • Top-seeded Jennies soccer (19-3-1) is scheduled to face No. 3-seeded Bemidji State (19-1-3) in the NCAA-II Central Region title match Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. CT...

ucmathletics.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Central Region#Ncaa Tournament#Bemidji State#Ucm#Swosu#The Sout Rec#Central Missouri Jennies#Bsu#Beavers
