ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

UPMC, acknowledging challenges, adapts to increased need for care

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPMC, the state's largest health care system, acknowledged several universal...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Business Times

AlphaLab Health unveils second cohort of startup companies focused on addressing health care needs

AlphaLab Health, a health care and life sciences accelerator program from seed stage investor Innovation Works and the Allegheny Health Network, announced the lineup of its second cohort of startup companies featured in the program. The accelerator finished its first cohort of companies in June 2021. According to Innovation Works,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
HIT Consultant

Primary Care Model Focused On NPs Launches To Increase Access To Primary Care

Healthcare startup Greater Good Health has launched the industry’s first primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), just as more states are allowing NPs to practice without physician supervision. Greater Good Health, a VC-backed healthcare startup committed to redefining value-based care, has launched the industry’s first primary care model...
HEALTH SERVICES
Pittsburgh Business Times

Preferred Primary Care Physicians: Providing Senior Patients with Quality Care

Senior patients in Pittsburgh now have access to top-tier, comprehensive and affordable healthcare, thanks to a transformation of healthcare delivery by Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP), the largest practice of independent primary care physicians in the greater Pittsburgh area. PPCP has been able to grow by switching the practice to a total care model, often referred to as value-based healthcare, which enables physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients – from annual wellness visits and preventative care to early interventions and urgent care needs. Two years ago, PPCP joined in a partnership with agilon health, a company that is transforming health care by empowering physicians to take the driver’s seat of a patient’s health care by providing efficient and cost-effective treatment, keeping patients out of the hospital. Using this model of care, PPCP rolled out Preferred Senior Care Advantage Program, which is not a new Medicare Advantage plan, but rather a new approach to care delivery. Today, over 20,000 of PPCP’s patients participate in the Preferred Senior Care Advantage program. PROVIDING EXTRAORDINARY CARE TO SENIOR PATIENTS The partnership between agilon health and PPCP comes at a crucial time. Pennsylvania is ranked as one of the nation’s worst states for funding of primary care services for patients. In fact, the 2020 Primary Care Collaborative found Pennsylvania spent only 3.37% on primary care services – 28% less than the national average. “We are proud of the total care model that we’ve created, which places the patient and their primary care physician at the center of clinical decision making,” says Frank Civitarese, D.O., President of Preferred Primary Care Physicians. “What makes the total care model so unique is that we’re able to reach patients outside of our offices with our integrated services, which enhances our ability to provide quality and cost-effective care to our senior patients and their families. I really believe that’s what helps set this model and us apart.” TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE agilon health CEO Steve Sell says the partnership with PPCP has been outstanding. “PPCP is the first physician group in Pennsylvania to truly take full responsibility for the quality and cost of care for senior patients. In just two years since implementing the total care model within PPCP, Pittsburgh has become one of agilon’s most successful markets and speaks to our ability to support diverse geographies.” And the program is receiving high praise from Pittsburgh patients. Results of a recent survey of PPCP’s Medicare Advantage patients – who are now part of the total care model – showed a net promoter score of 81, which is considered best-in-class and above beloved consumer brands like Apple, and that 93% of respondents receive high-quality, comprehensive care. In addition, the majority of senior patients receive recommended cancer screenings (80%) and are adherent to their cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes medicines (90%) – both indicators of a five-star care rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which signifies the highest level of quality. With a national shortage of primary care doctors, PPCP has been able to add six new physicians to help expand access and ensure comprehensive care for their senior patients since the inception of the partnership. “We are proud of our partnership with PPCP as they reflect what we’re striving to achieve as a company, which is to enable primary care physicians to transform healthcare in their communities,” adds Steve. MORE ABOUT PPCP Founded in 1995, PPCP is the largest independent primary care practice in Western Pennsylvania. It consists of 41 primary care physicians, 30 advance practice providers and 221 other full-time employees, serving around 85,000 patients. Its 25 practice locations cover the Pittsburgh communities of South Hills, Washington, Charleroi and Uniontown. Nine of the PPCP locations provide care to federally underserved communities in Pittsburgh and Uniontown. PPCP has a long history of driving quality care and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. In addition to primary care services, PPCP offers complex care management, primary care palliative services, ambulatory care, certified diabetes education, nutrition counseling, social workers and an after-hours nursing triage/telehealth center. It also offers a central laboratory and outpatient centers (for cardiac testing, sleep disorders and physical therapy). PPCP also is involved in clinical research and is currently one of 75 practices in the U.S. – and the only one in Pennsylvania – to participate in pediatric clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine; it also was one of the clinical trial sites for other COVID-19 therapeutics. For more information, visit www.ppcp.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc
agewisekingcounty.org

Advocating for Increased Personal Needs Allowance for In-Home Care

You may have heard that Washington is near the top on the Long-Term Services & Supports State Scorecard issued by AARP, AARP Foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, and the SCAN Foundation. The scorecard measures how well we care for older adults, people with physical disabilities, and family caregivers. Currently we are #2 to Minnesota. At times, on previous scorecards over many years, we have held the #1 spot.
HEALTH SERVICES
WISH-TV

Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations concerns local health care professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have skyrocketed in the past month. Now, health care workers are sounding the alarm. Intensive Care Physician Doctor Graham Carlos from Eskenazi Health told News 8’s Camila Fernandez that it’s nerve-wracking. There were 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 5. One month later, that number has more than doubled to 2,496.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Covid patient died in hospital side room after breathing tube disconnected and calls for help went unanswered

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitch: Labor, supply chain challenges increase for hospitals

Although U.S. healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have maintained solid credit metrics throughout the pandemic, with 2021 third quarter results in line to be slightly better than expected for most sub-sectors, labor inflation and supply chain disruptions have led to higher costs and potentially lost revenue, Fitch Ratings reported Nov. 19.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Over 600 businesses in Allegheny County receive support through Covid-19 hospitality relief program

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 5,860 businesses throughout the state’s 67 counties received financial support this year through the state’s Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program, or CHIRP. In Allegheny County, over $15 million in CHIRP funds were distributed to 642 businesses, including restaurants and hotels, preserving 8,620 jobs....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
fox8tv.com

UPMC COVID Study

UPMC clinical leaders announced Thursday the results of one of the first-ever clinical study comparing methods of administering COVID-19 treatment during a surge in cases. And they discussed plans to analyze the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against the new Omicron variant. UPMC officials said they have found a COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy