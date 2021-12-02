ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This is the Marvel movie Steve Jobs didn't like

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfectionism of the founder of Apple had incredible aspects and others ... not so much. Steve Jobs had avery demanding opinion on absolutely everything. When his son Reed was nine years old, the businessman took him to see Iron Man 2 . Such...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Is Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic Movie?

Disney+ may be adding one of the company's most beloved classic animated movies to its catalog soon: Disney's American Legends. The move has not been confirmed yet, but a report by Deja View Stream assembled all of the clues so far. Fans of the iconic film may soon be in for a treat.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ and HBO Max Announce New Streaming Partnership Beginning With Ron's Gone Wrong

An already fuzzy streaming situation is about to get a little more complicated, at least for the next year. HBO Max and Disney have readjusted a streaming contract that deals with the rights of all 20th Century Studios releases. 20th Century Studios, formerly known as 20th Century Fox, had a deal in place that saw all of its theatrical releases go to HBO for their first-run TV and streaming rights. That contract runs through 2022 but Disney and WarnerMedia reworked the final year of the deal, allowing the companies to share streaming rights.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Disney+ Removed Two Marvel Movies

Two Marvel movies that helped pave the road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise have now been removed from Disney+. The 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were pulled from the Disney+ streaming library as of today, December 1, 2021. Fantastic Four has actually had a pretty surprising run on Disney, as the streaming service removed it from the content library back in early August, only to quietly return it just days later. With both of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies now gone, only Josh Trank's infamous Fantastic Four reboot film remains, along with two animated series from the '90s and 2000s (respectively).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Walt Disney
TVOvermind

10 Movies That Weren’t Supposed to Have Sequels but Did

There are certain stories in Hollywood that were meant to be one and done. However, for various reasons, these stories are often brought back to life in the form of a sequel. After all, if there’s one thing we know about the entertainment industry, it’s that studios are not going to pass up on any opportunity to make money. Over the years, there have been many movies that have gotten sequels even though the original films were meant to stand alone. While some of these sequels have spawned into entire movie franchises, others ended up being serious flops that probably shouldn’t have ever made it to see the light of day. Keep reading to see 10 movies that weren’t supposed to have sequels but did.
MOVIES
Business Insider

I wore the same outfit for a week, as part of a productivity hack promoted by Steve Jobs — but it didn't really work. After speaking to psychologists, I'm not surprised.

Steve Jobs used to wear the same outfit every day in order to reduce decision fatigue. I put the strategy to the test to see if it improved my performance at work. It didn't initially. Psychologists say that while habits help improve our decision-making, other factors matter too. Lots of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Polygon

Spider-Man producer says No Way Home isn’t Marvel’s last Spider-Man movie

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, and thanks to a feverish presale ticket hustle, the movie may become the first $100 million opening weekend the U.S. box office has seen in two years. The new Marvel movie has the air of a grand finale: Not only does it wrap up a trilogy of films starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but thanks to a haywire spell cast by Doctor Strange, the drama will tie in various villains from every other pocket of the Spider-Man movie universe over the last 20 years. No Way Home feels like the biggest possible way for Holland’s Spider-Man to go out — but producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren’t done yet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Avery#The Walt Disney Company
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Disney’s ‘The Last Duel’ Rocket to Top of Home Viewing Charts

Instant hits: Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” both midweek additions for home viewing, have already hit number one on their first day in release, care of the two charts that most quickly gauge audience response. Though the films — one a Netflix heavy-hitter hot off a limited theatrical run, the other a Disney holdover that fared poorly in its theatrical-only release — are totally separate cases, each is significant. And they also share a surprising element that partly suggests why they had instant success. Netflix has produced a steady supply of awards-pursuing titles...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Disney Plus movies

What are the best movies on Disney Plus? When it was first introduced, there were a lot of raised eyebrows pointed in the direction of Disney Plus. Sure, the House of Mouse owns most intellectual properties on the planet, and Disney movies regularly storm the box office without breaking a sweat, but could it really stand up against the big streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
IndieWire

What Were the Number-One Movies and TV Shows of 2021? We May Never Find Out.

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. What is the number-one movie of 2021? We may never know. It could be Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; at $224 million, its domestic gross is the year’s biggest to date. You could also make an argument for “Free Guy” at $121 million, which spent its theatrical afterlife in sustained on-demand dominance. Then there’s the big-budget action-comedy “Red Notice” — Netflix’s “biggest opening ever,” tweeted star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Per Netflix, the film streamed for a total...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Where have the non-franchise blockbusters gone? To Netflix and Amazon, of course

It’s become fashionable of late for lauded A-list directors to express their dislike for superhero movies. The most profile was Ridley Scott, who said, among other things, that “their scripts are not any f*****g good”. Others who’ve taken aim at cinema’s most lucrative genre include The Piano’s Jane Campion (“I actually hate them”) and Martin Scorsese (“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being”).
MOVIES
Inverse

Netflix December 2021: 10 riveting sci-fi shows and movies you can't miss

A banner year for Netflix, 2021 saw the streamer releasing more content than ever, constantly outdoing itself to the point where a sleeper hit like Squid Game became the most-watched Netflix Original ever. In the last month of the year, Netflix is not intending to stop any time soon, combining a jam-packed holiday slate with enough crowd-pleasing thrillers to keep the whole family entertained.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor Says He's Passing the Torch to Netflix's Stars

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to tackle its next era, and this shift will bring the franchise to Netflix in a new way. If you did not know, the series is getting a live-action adaptation from Netflix, and work is underway on the show. Not long ago, the stars of the much-anticipated production were announced, and the voice behind Zuko says he's ready to pass on his torch.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy