How recognizing top employees can cure the quitting epidemic

When one employee gives their notice, don't be surprised if a few more follow suit. Quitting contagion is a real phenomenon--and it doesn't just happen at companies with poor management, low wages, or any other metrics that might entice workers to abandon ship. "We're very social creatures, and we tend to take cues from the people around us," says Mary-Clare Race, organizational psychologist and chief innovation officer at the HR consulting company LHH. In situations that are ambiguous--living through a pandemic, for instance--people are more likely to make their decisions based on what they see the people around them doing, she says. That's likely one of the motivating forces behind the Great Resignation--or, as Race prefers to call it, the "Great Reevaluation."

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO