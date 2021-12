Foley & Lardner LLP recently issued the following announcement. Join Foley’s Health Care and Labor & Employment Practices for a discussion and Q&A on top issues posed by the new OSHA ETS and CMS Vaccine mandate. Such issues will include how vendors and health care providers are being indirectly impacted by the new mandates—existing contract provisions, separate vendor policy considerations, whether to impose ETS or CMS rules even if not directly regulated—and whether those regulated by the CMS rule should treat the OSHA ETS as a floor for compliance. Additionally, the panel will talk about medical/religious accommodations and ongoing testing issues, as well as legal challenges and state/legislative conflicts.

