In most field hockey precincts, a 10-win season would be cause for celebration. Since taking command of the program in 2015, Cheryl Capozzoli’s teams have averaged 14 wins, including the six-win season in 2015, her first year back, and the nine-win COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. Under Capozzoli, the Buffaloes had been a fixture in late rounds of the District 3 tournament (five straight years) and PIAA-A championships — they made it four straight years starting in 2016.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO