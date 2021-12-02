Donte Williams Addresses Wednesday's Postponed Practice: 'This is Adversity'

Wednesday football practice was an unusual one for the Men of Troy, as the team showed up for practice several minutes past their usual start time. Williams addressed the postponement on Thursday during a zoom interview with reporters, and explained that a team meeting was called to ensure everyone was on the same page.

"The biggest thing about the postponement, some guys had went out, we just wanted to make that, you know, as a whole, as a group, we all were having the same message and on the same page, and there’s no doubt in my mind that we are," Williams said.

"Sometimes, if you just have one person that’s slightly off, that’s one too many. So just wanted to make sure that everyone in the whole building is all preaching the same message, which we are. Which we are. Looking forward, as you see, everyone was out there for practice. Everyone was ready to go. We did the right things yesterday to make sure we continue to succeed and get ready for Thursday."

Williams sent out a tweet following Wednesday's practice, touching on 'adversity'. People interpreted his message in different ways, but Williams said it was simply directed towards keeping a focus for their final game against Cal.

"Everybody talks about the players and the full-time assistants but the operational recruiting, the strength department, all those people, they don't know what their future holds after Saturday, right? So it's making sure that no one is looking to what's going to happen after Saturday. I need everybody focused on what's going to happen on Saturday and that's making sure we go out there and put our best foot forward and play winning football. So that's about right now, this is adversity. Because nobody knows what their future holds for them."

The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

