Family Relationships

11 Cute Photos Of Celebrities & Their Kids On The Red Carpet

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo see your favorite stars on the red carpet...

www.thezoereport.com

Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in extravagant red ball gown in jaw-dropping photo

Carrie Underwood is certainly feeling the festive spirit! The country superstar looked sensational in a new photo she shared with fans to mark the special edition release of her album, My Gift. The 38-year-old floored her followers with her appearance on the record's cover, wearing an extravagant red ball gown...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

OMG, Meghan Just Revealed Archie And Lili's Adorable Halloween Costumes

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Meghan Markle made her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her days as an up-and-coming actor, as well as her current life in California living with her husband, Prince Harry, plus their two-year-old son, Archie, and five-month-old daughter, Lili. She discussed what it was like celebrating Halloween this year with her family and what her children dressed up as. You’ll melt when you hear their costumes because they couldn’t be any cuter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Like mother, like daughter. Jessica Alba and her 13-year-old daughter Honor are making the internet do a double take over their latest family photo. On Nov. 29, the LA's Finest star posted a series of holiday snaps with her loved ones, including her eldest daughter. "#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties @kellysawyer @jpatricof #grateful #thankful #blessed," she captioned the carousel of photos.
CELEBRITIES

