Boy, do I love being a Patriots fan. After years of being spoiled with the Tom Brady era and literally never seeing the Patriots finish a season below .500 in my life until last year, New England has once again reclaimed its rightful place near the top of the AFC. However, this Pats squad seems different than teams of the past, and they have been way easier to cheer for. Perhaps that is because New England has stormed back from a 7-9 finish last year to eclipse that win total through only 12 weeks this season, or because rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been doing a great Brady impression, playing turnover-free football and positioning his team to win games.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO