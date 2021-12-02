ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos activate T Garett Bolles off Reserve/COVID-19 list, place T Calvin Anderson on IR

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to welcome back a key piece of their offensive line. Denver activated tackle Garett Bolles from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on...

www.denverbroncos.com

denverbroncos.com

#LACvsDEN injury updates: Bridgewater returns vs. Chargers; Risner, Anderson out

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 12 game against the Chargers. 2:10 p.m. MT: Running back Melvin Gordon III is questionable to return to the game after suffering a hip injury. Gordon suffered the injury as he carried for a 12-yard gain on his first run of the day.
NFL
NFL

