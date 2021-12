UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate hopes for a 135lbs title shot with an impressive win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43. Tate returned from a five-year layoff this summer and defeated Marion Reneau via TKO in an incredible comeback performance. Following that win, the UFC has booked Tate against top contender Vieira in a matchup between two top-10 ranked fighters at 135lbs. It’s an important fight in a division that is controlled by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who has fought and defeated most of the women in the top-10 already, including Tate. But despite losing to Nunes five years ago in a one-sided fashion, Tate is still holding out hope for a rematch one day and believes that rematch could be coming soon.

UFC ・ 16 DAYS AGO