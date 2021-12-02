ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘9-1-1’ Star Vanessa Estelle Williams Opens Up About Jumping Between Genres

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KNbm_0dCQiK2I00

Jumping between genres in acting is not easy. It’s hard enough becoming good enough in one particular genre before being tasked with mastering another genre entirely. However, Vanessa Estelle Williams’s 9-1-1 fame is able to do just that. She is able to jump between genres where others have not to be able to do so.

Williams told AssingnmentX, “It’s where the work is. I love to work, so it’s like, bring it all on [laughs]. I’m the kind of actor that trains for every kind of genre, I’m open and available to every kind of thing. It feeds me as a creative, it feeds me in terms of what my abilities are – that I can literally do it all. So, I’m pleased and so grateful when I have an opportunity to jump from one genre to the next, whether horror, comedy, drama – all of this involves and delights a different part of your creative muscle. So, I’m prepared and ready to do it all. It’s how the luck falls, and I’m not turning down the jobs, honestly.”

She follows the work. Some folks are not able to simply choose to stay in one particular genre as Williams points out here. She follows where the work is and that sometimes means film and it comes means television. It just depends.

Williams has the right kind of attitude about it, though, as she sees it as a way to hone her craft and become as versatile of an actor as possible. She works different creative muscles to stay fresh, which is obviously very important.

Williams on ‘9-1-1’

But what about her role on 9-1-1? How did Williams transition from the big screen to the small screen? Well, Williams explained it all as she said, “Yeah. That was so amazing to book. Again, it was an offer [as opposed to an audition], thank you very much. I had done another horror genre for [9-1-1 executive producer/co-creator] Ryan Murphy’s company earlier, a few months before that, AMERICAN HORROR STORIES, which was a one-off, each week during the summer, those [short] horror films that they created. I played a therapist for Ba’al [in the episode “Ba’al”]. So, that was wonderful. And so, when they reached back out to me, to say, “Oh, there’s a character that we want you to do,” I don’t think I had gone in for it, but they knew my work from the times where I had auditioned before.”

So she had a familiarity with Murphy, and it just so happened the right character presented itself for Williams.

She concluded, “And my agent called me to say, “Well, there’s a possibility – they’ve got a hold on you to replace an actor whose schedule isn’t working out.” And I was like, “I need to know today, because I’m on a plane tomorrow,” and they were able to get back to me. “Please stay, we want you to fill in.”

You can watch 9-1-1 now on FOX.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw Mourns Death of Loved One

Though NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he’s also a devoted family man. Unfortunately, he recently found himself facing the death of a loved one and mourned with his family. E! Online covered the tragedy, which the Bradshaws addressed on...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Reveals If He’s Returning To TV After ‘The Masked Singer’ Appearance

Following his recent appearance on The Masked Singer, Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame has spoken out about possibly making a return to television. Last week, Robertson was revealed as the performer that’s been wearing the Mallard costume this season. In hindsight, we all should’ve guessed that much sooner. Willie is the CEO of Duck Commander, a hunting company that is well-known for their duck calls. He’s also one of the stars of the hit A&E reality TV series Duck Dynasty, so we should’ve seen it coming.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Survivalist Weighs In on Cause of Death for California Family Who Died in Sierra National Forest

On August 15th, 2021, a California family left for a summer hike on a secluded trail near their home. Unfortunately, none of them returned, and investigators have finally found what really happened. Authorities found the bodies of Jonathan Gersh, 45, and his wife, Ellen Chung, 31. They believe the couple died of hyperthermia and dehydration. With them was their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog Oski. Miju and Oski tragically also did not survive the deadly heat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Vanessa Estelle Williams Talks Lifetime’s ‘Welcome to The Christmas Family Reunion’ Movie And Being ‘Every Woman’ Onscreen

Actress Vanessa Estelle Williams is helping to spread the holiday cheer with her latest starring role in Lifetime’s Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion. The film premieres on Monday, Nov. 29th on Lifetime as part of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, a holiday movie event where Lifetime will premiere a new movie every day from November 26 through December 25.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Estelle Williams
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estelle#9 1 1#Actor#American Horror Stories
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
SheFinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Taraji P. Henson’s Son: 5 Things To Know About Marcell Johnson

Learn about Taraji P. Henson’s son Marcell Johnson, who she welcomed with her late high school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson did not let National Sons Day pass this year without paying homage to her son, Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star, 51, welcomed her son, 27, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson, her high school sweetheart who was murdered at the age of 34 in 2003. In an Instagram post on National Sons Day in September, Taraji celebrated Marcell, calling him her “heart.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tyler Cameron Slams Hannah Brown’s Comments About Their Romance: ‘I’ve Got Receipts Too’

Tyler Cameron responded to Hannah Brown’s comments about he ‘deeply hurt’ her while promoting her new memoir, saying, ‘She’s gotta sell books.’. Tyler Cameron responded to Hannah Brown’s comments about how he “rejected” her while promoting her recently-released memoir, God Bless This Mess. The former Bachelorette, 27, recalled trying to reconnect with Tyler, 28, following her split from Jed Wyatt in 2019 only to find out that he had begun dating Gigi Hadid. While on Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast on Nov. 29, Tyler addressed the comments.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment to Fan Criticizing Her Drinking Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment addressing a fan's complaint in her most recent TikTok. In her latest video, the pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining the definition of "heavy" drinking. "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bentel explains in the video as Gomez is seen cringing sheepishly.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

312K+
Followers
32K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy