The big story hanging over the Arizona Cardinals’ heads is the statuses of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. After Colt McCoy was able to lead the Cardinals to a win over the 49ers, McCoy was benched against the Panthers and Chris Streveler had to finish out the game. This en route to a 34-10 loss at the hands of the Panthers has the Cardinals at 8-2 on the season, and in second place in the NFC having lost their tiebreaker to the Packers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO