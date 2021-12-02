ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Is Spending The Holidays With Majic 107.7

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and while everyone is preparing for the holidays Grammy Award Winner Kelly Clarkson would like to spread some cheer in the Capitol City!. Join Kelly as she takes over Majic 107.7 as we help her celebrate the release of her ninth studio...

Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fought Tears During Emotional Christmas Song Performance Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is still feeling the pain of her divorce. The "Stronger" singer and American Idol alum have battled it out in court with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while hosting her daytime talk show on NBC and working as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. But amid her Christmas special recently, she gave fans an insight into the emotional rollercoaster she's been dealing with while singing "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)" live.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Takes Hilarious Shot at Team Kelly Clarkson

As we inch closer to The Voice finale, some of the coaches are more confident about their contestants than others. Of course, country star Blake Shelton is among the celebrity judges that feels he has the best chances of taking home the season win. With three contestants still left in the competition and non in the instant save, Shelton might feel that he has the upper hand.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson announces wonderful festive news in regal sequined gown

Kelly Clarkson gave fans a reason to celebrate and look forward to the holidays as she shared some good news in a beautiful look. The singer posted a picture of herself in a grand holiday outfit, featuring a sequined silver gown with a majestic cape. Intricate patterns of sequins went...
CELEBRITIES
houseandhome.com

Tour Kelly Clarkson’s $10M Encino Listing

Singer Kelly Clarkson shot to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002 and, 19 years later, her career is still going strong. Known for her warm and down-to-earth personality, the interior of her Encino listing is a reflection of just that. Listed for $9,995 million, this almost 10,000-square-foot space is designed with comfort and functionality in mind.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Try to Out-Sing Each Other

NBC gave fans a taste of That’s My Jam, an upcoming music variety game show hosted by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, on Monday night (Nov. 29) with help from a couple of The Voice judges. The hourlong show pits teams of celebrity contestants against each other in a series of music, dance and trivia games, and the contestants in the preview episode were none other than the current judges of NBC’s longstanding singing competition show: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES

