This fall we've been teased by cooler weather. This weekend it happens again. Cool nights and beautiful days. Of course, we'll need the front to roll through kick things off and it will Thursday (11-11) with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. The high will be around 77- nice! And then, on Friday (11-12) things drop from there. The high will be 80 - but the low a chilly 52. On Saturday (11-13) it'll be a beautiful day sunny and 71. However, on Saturday night throw an extra log on the fire as the crossroads hits a cool 47. Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday with the low hitting 49. I know it's not freezing, but we'll take what we can get. Enjoy it while you can, as we've seen recently, the warm up is right around the corner.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO