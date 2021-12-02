ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-quarters of Michigan's COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, hospital group says

 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — About 76% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan amid a record virus surge are unvaccinated, according to data released Thursday from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 4,269 adults hospitalized with confirmed...

CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19: 30% of healthcare personnel in US hospitals remain unvaccinated

Vaccination rates among healthcare workers across 2,000 United States hospitals increased from 36% to 60% between January and April 2021. Rates slowed considerably thereafter, with only 70% of staff fully vaccinated as of September 2021. Healthcare personnel working in children’s hospitals and metropolitan areas have the highest vaccination rates. Following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1011now.com

COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches

Highlights of Nebraska's 79-73 win over Tennessee St. This year, Project Pink'd teamed up with Hy-Vee for the Care to Share Thanksgiving Program. Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights of Archbishop Bergan's 49-20 win over Norfolk Catholic. Plus, a 1-on-1 interview with Koa...
CBS Denver

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. (credit: CBS) As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications. RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff
COLORADO STATE
kalb.com

First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana. The case involves an individual in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, who recently traveled within the United States. “We now know Omicron is here...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC4

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday. Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the […]
UTAH STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Omicron variant now in Nebraska

The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alpena News

Unvaccinated lead surge in COVID-19 ambulance calls in Northeast Michigan

ALPENA — Far more people unvaccinated against COVID-19 call an ambulance than those vaccinated, local first responders say. Officials worry the number of medical calls from people suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms could increase through the holiday season if more people don’t get their shots. Capt. Andy Marceau, community risk...
MICHIGAN STATE
GV Wire

Covid Patients in ICU Now Almost All Unvaccinated, Says Oxford Scientist

COVID-19 is no longer a disease of the vaccinated, according to the head researcher at the University of Oxford who developed the AstraZenica vaccine. The “ongoing horror” of patients gasping for breath in hospital is now “largely restricted” to people who are unvaccinated, according to professor Sir Andrew Pollard. Even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
michiganradio.org

MSU epidemiologist: Michigan should have intervened before COVID-19 patients began overwhelming hospitals

A public health expert says Michigan's current COVID-19 surge was predictable. Debra Furr-Holden is an epidemiologist and associate dean at Michigan State University. "We didn't intervene, when we saw cases starting to creep up," said Furr-Holden. "That was the time to put mask mandates back in place, to really keep pushing for people to get vaccinated, to restrict indoor gatherings and density, requiring kids to wear masks in schools and we didn't do that."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH

