ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

TikTok's Garlic Baked Brie Is a Holiday Appetizer Everyone Can Agree On

By Foodomania
Parade
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something therapeutic about an overtly cheesy dish that makes it pleasing to both the eyes and palate. So naturally our joy meter went up several notches when we came across the most recent TikTok recipe trend: Baked Brie. Scrolling through the ‘Tok, you’ve probably come across a variety of Baked...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thecut.com

Why Is Everyone on TikTok Putting on Foundation This Way?

One of the latest trends making the rounds on TikTok involves applying liquid foundation to one’s face using a hard jade roller instead of a squishy sponge or feathery makeup brush. Let’s dissect. Where did this start?. The popular foundation hack seems to have begun with creator Avonna Sunshine, who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Garlic Bread#Food Drink#Garlic Baked Brie#Feta Pasta#Baled Brie#Camembert
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
pdjnews.com

Holiday cornbread dressing

This is my children’s Mimi’s recipe that she passed down to me. It has served us well for 30 years, each and every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thank you, Elnora. You are missed. Ingredients For holiday cornbread dressing. 2 c chopped celery. 2 lg onions, chopped. 5 c crumbled. buttermilk cornbread...
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
phillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: Vegan Pad Thai

Looking for new vegan recipes to try? You’ll want to add vegan Pad Thai to your list. This simple dish is made with noodles, veggies, and tofu wrapped up in a delicious sauce. Vegan Pad Thai — makes 4 servings. Ingredients:. Sauce:. • 1 and ½ teaspoons of tamarind paste/concentrate.
RECIPES
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Parade

Crock Pot Italian Sausage and Peppers Is a Cozy Supper for Busy Holiday Weeknights

Crock Pot meals are a weekly occurrence in our house. This time of year when the days are darker and colder, but just as busy, there is just something so comforting about supper taking care of itself while I go about my day. Then when the dinner hour rolls around, a warm, hearty and comforting supper is ready to go on the table. From soups and chowders to pot roast and so much more, your slow cooker can turn a bad day into a good one, or at least make it more delicious! With our love of Italian food, combining one of our favorite cuisines with my slow cooker is a win-win! Crock Pot Italian Sausage and Peppers are filled with so much robust flavor your family will think you stood over the stove all day long!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy