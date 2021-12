Among a host of WWE related news spamming the trending sections on a typical Monday Night was none other than The Phenomenal One himself, AJ Styles! AJ Styles in my opinion was the epitome of comedy gold in his role on Monday Night Raw. Following an attack from the Street Profits, Styles became "blind" via a fire extinguisher sprayed in the face. Did that keep the star down? Heck no, its AJ Styles! And as many fans took to Twitter to remind us all, he's A1.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO