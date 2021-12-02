ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading Snowflake After Rally: Let It SNOW for the Holidays?

By Bret Kenwell
Street.Com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Snowflake, Inc. Class A Report are booming on Thursday, up about 14% after the dagta-management company reported earnings after the close on Wednesday. The Bozeman, Mont., company reported better-than-expected earnings at a time when the market is struggling to put together some constructive...

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $393.00 at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Broad rally lifts US stocks after run of volatile trading

A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its best day in seven weeks as the market recouped some of its losses after a several days of volatile trading. The benchmark index rose 1.4%, its biggest gain since mid-October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Five Below stock rallies after Q3 earnings, sales beat

Shares of Five Below Inc. rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the discount retailer reported third-quarter results above Wall Street expectations despite "challenging" supply-chain snags. Five Below said it earned $24.2 million, or 43 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.4 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 28% to $608 million, the company said, with same-store sales up 15%. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Five Below to report earnings of 29 cents a share on sales of $564 million. Five Below opened 52 new stores and...
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kroger, Express, Snowflake

Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report shares surged to the top of the S&P 500 after the biggest U.S. grocery chain posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance. Revenue rose 7.4% to $31.9 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $31.23 billion tally. 2. Express | Increase...
A Rainbow After the Market Storm

The biggest bounces occur in the worst markets and often follow some of the worst days. That was the case Thursday as the indexes came charging back after a very ugly intraday reversal on Wednesday. Breadth was strong with around 6,000 gainers to 2,200 decliners, but the more interesting stat...
Snowflake Soars on Upbeat Revenue Outlook After Q3 Results Beat

Investing.com - Snowflake jumped in afterhours trading Wednesday as the data platform provider reported strong fourth-quarter guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its international push bolstered performance. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW ) shares rose more than 11% on the report. The company guided fourth quarter product sales in a range...
COVID Correction Or Santa Claus Rally? 3 Top Stocks For Any Course

The year-end "Santa Claus rally" was pushing stock markets higher. But the Omicron variant has other plans. After Friday's market nosedive driven by Omicron panic and the actions taken by countries to restrict travel, fear is in the air. It was the worst day of the year; the Dow fell 900 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 2%, a selloff causing overreaction everywhere. Adding kerosene to the fire was Monday’s hawkish remarks from Jay Powell. This display paints a picture of just how much the markets are rationally irrational.
Should you buy or sell Snowflake stock after solid Q3 results?

Snowflake shares on Friday pulled back more than 6%. The stock had spiked more than 16% on Tuesday. The company announced its FQ results Wednesday after markets closed, beating expectations. On Friday, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares pulled back more than 60%, trimming Thursday’s solid post-earnings gains. The company announced its...
The 'Perfect' Seasonality Trade of 2021

I tend to avoid quoting seasonality factors in the market. It's not that I doubt that they work, but it always seems that when everyone is talking seasonality and how it works 95% of the time, I find that the market finds the 5% of the time it doesn't work.
