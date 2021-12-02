Trading Snowflake After Rally: Let It SNOW for the Holidays?

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO